CALHOUN FALLS — William E. 'Billy' Ashley, 82, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Dorothy 'Dot' Harrison Ashley, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to the late Ira John Hampton Ashley and Margaret Link Ashley.

Mr. Ashley retired from Pro Towel after many years of service. An enthusiastic drag racing fan, he enjoyed going to races and watching on television. Mr. Ashley was an active member of Faith Harvest Fellowship in Calhoun Falls and loved his church family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Ashley; sister, Wilma Vaughn; and two grandchildren, Nolan Cole Ashley and Jacob 'Jake' McKinney.

Mr. Ashley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dot; two sons, Jimmy Ashley of Calhoun Falls and Greg Ashley (Kim) of Greenwood; a daughter, Mary Ashley of Belton; brother, Carol Ashley of Calhoun Falls; two sisters, Brenda McMahan (Ronnie) of Iva and Judy Burgess of Anderson; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney), Brandi, Dylan (Jennifer), Kelsey (Kevin), Ivy, Tyner, and Brook; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Faith Harvest Fellowship in Calhoun Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Ashley, may be sent to Faith Harvest Fellowship, 702 Darlington Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.

The family is at the home.

