William Donald ‘Don’ Lindley
ABBEVILLE — William Donald ‘Don’ Lindley, 74, of Abbeville, husband of Nancy Earline Pruitt Lindley, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his residence
The family will receive friends, 12:30 — 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home — Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Lindley family.