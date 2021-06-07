William Donald Christian Jr., 56, of Rockhouse Road, husband of Hilda Campbell, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William Donald Sr., and Shirley Elizabeth Matthews Christian. He was of the Baptist Faith and was formerly employed at National Textiles. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Piedmont Tech, with a degree in Automotive Industrial Technology.
Surviving are his wife of the home, two daughters, Courtney Ginn (Timothy) and Allie Woodard (Thomas), both of Greenwood, a step-son, Robert Campbell of Williamston, a step-daughter, Stacy Alnazli (Iyad) of Mauldin, a brother Richard Christian (Chandra) of Greenwood, a sister, Donna Culbertson (Carol) of Greenwood, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nephews, and one niece.
He was pre-deceased by a brother, Kenny Christian.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 US 25 S., Greenwood, with with Rev. Kenny Griffin officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com