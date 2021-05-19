William Dalton ‘Bill’ Rush Jr.
William Dalton “Bill” Rush Jr., 78, resident of Bowling Green, KY, former resident of Greenwood, widower of Linda Horne Rush, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Bowling Green.
Born October 19, 1942, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Dalton, Sr. and Annie Ruth King Rush. He attended Greenwood schools, served in the US Navy and retired as an engineer from CSX (formerly Seaboard) Railroad.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, he was also a 50-year Mason.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl and husband Rickey Crawford of Bowling Green, KY; a son, Chris and wife Amee Rush of Morrisville, NC; three granddaughters, Kristin (Joshua) Richey, Jordan (Patrick) Carr and Madison (Oliver) Lawton; and five great-grandsons.
He was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Ann Laughlin.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 10:30 to noon Friday morning, May 21.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Rush’s family with arrangements.