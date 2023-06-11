William Dale McKee Jun 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Dale McKee, 93, resident of Whitten Road in Waterloo, widower of Carol Dorsey McKee, passed away June 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Business Law Most read stories Hodges man dies in early morning wreck Padma Lakshmi reveals her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ambition Century plant starts blooming in Greenwood neighborhood Ware Shoals has postseason football ban lifted, hires interim AD Coroner IDs woman who died in Abbeville wreck Congratulations to Next Level Lifestyles graduates Greenwood native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea Candidates to participate in scholarship competition Kids enjoy Art Camp PlaySafe receives Youth & Education grant from GCCF Gymnasts complete district championship HSOG receives proceeds from Feebstock event Emerald City Rotary Foundation receives funding from GCCF