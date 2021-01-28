William Calvin Haynes
ABBEVILLE — William Calvin Haynes, 70, of Abbeville, husband of Charlene McIlwain Haynes, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. He was born in Abbeville to the late Ed and Eithel Bannister Haynes.
A 1968 graduate of Dixie High School, Calvin also attended Anderson College. He retired from Coca-Cola Consolidated after 40 years of dedicated service; his work always brought him much joy allowing him to travel to many places and meet new friends. A faithful member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, Calvin served as a Sunday School teacher and elder.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlene; his son, Chris Haynes (Anna); two grandsons, Kash and Max, all of Abbeville; three sisters, Eileen Dickerson, of Due West, Deanna Lusk of Honea Path and Diane Fisher (Billy) of Honea Path; and a sister-in-law, Lynn McClain (Johnny) of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Calvin, may be sent to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Hwy 20, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Haynes family.