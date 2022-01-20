CONWAY — William "Buddy" Johnson, 72, of 2476 Summerhaven Loop, husband of Jacqueline Garnett Johnson, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Grand Strand Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Johnson Sr. and the late Ruby Thomson Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Jacqueline Johnson of the home; two sons, Zachary (Jaretta) Johnson of Columbia, SC, and Clifton (Tara) Johnson of Durham, NC; one daughter, Janet Johnson of Myrtle Beach, SC; two brothers, John Henry Johnson, and Richard Johnson, both of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rabbi Hines Pegram. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
