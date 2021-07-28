William “Bubba” Bowie
BROOKLYN, NY — William “Bubba” Bowie, 77, of Brooklyn, NY, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was the son on the late Elbert T. Bowie and the late Pearl Cunningham Bowie.
He is survived by a sister, Lillie Bowie Ebo and a sister-in-law, Onnie M. Bowie, both of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren and a host of step-children, step-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Brooklyn, NY.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the local family.