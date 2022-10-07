William "Billy" McFarland Davis Sr., 91, resident of East Sproles Avenue, widower of the late June Hughes Davis, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born November 15, 1930, in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late McFarland and Marjorie "Polly" Davis. A 1947, graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson University, and also graduated from University of South Carolina. Billy retired from L.M. Berry and Company.
A member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, he was also members of American Legion Post #20, Chamber Commerce, and the Greenwood Lions Club.
Surviving are a son Phillip M. Davis; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by two sons, James Miller Davis and William M. Davis, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Davis family would like to thank Caris Healthcare and NHC of Greenwood for all there continues care.
Memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare of Greenwood, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
