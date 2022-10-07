William "Billy" McFarland Davis Sr., 91, resident of East Sproles Avenue, widower of the late June Hughes Davis, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.

Born November 15, 1930, in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late McFarland and Marjorie "Polly" Davis. A 1947, graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson University, and also graduated from University of South Carolina. Billy retired from L.M. Berry and Company.

