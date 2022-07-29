William (Billy) Mansfield Burdette

Heaven gained another angel on July 28, 2022 with the arrival of William (Billy) Mansfield Burdette after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness.

Born at home in Hodges, SC, on April 6, 1941, Billy was the son of the late Lee Roy Burdette and Cora Adams Burdette. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1959, attended Lander College and served in the National Guard.

Tags