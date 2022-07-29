Heaven gained another angel on July 28, 2022 with the arrival of William (Billy) Mansfield Burdette after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness.
Born at home in Hodges, SC, on April 6, 1941, Billy was the son of the late Lee Roy Burdette and Cora Adams Burdette. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1959, attended Lander College and served in the National Guard.
After a successful career at Greenwood Mills, Billy had many entrepreneurial ventures and never sought to retire. He was the owner and founder of UniReal Construction and several other businesses. Billy was a mentor to many and loved inspiring others to learn and better themselves. He loved golf, flying his plane and spending time with his family. His story telling, belly laugh, and sense of humor were all very contagious. Billy was an elder and founding member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Diana, are four daughters, Debbie Jenkins (Hunter) of Murrells Inlet, Suzanne Haynie (Blake) of Acworth, GA, Erika VanDyck (Ross) of Greenville, and Corinne Gardner (Bryan) of Rock Hill; a sister, Carolyn Burdette Walden (George) of Hodges; eight grandchildren, Corbin Jenkins (Sarah), Dylan Jenkins, Leslie McClure (Morgan), Tripp Haynie, Pearce, Caroline, and Scottie VanDyck, and Penelope Gardner; and one great-grandchild, Jacey McClure.
He is predeceased by a brother, David (Brenda) Burdette.
Visitation will be held at Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 1414 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, SC, at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
Private graveyard service will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Bubba Harvin, Ed Walden, Barry Simmons, Dr. Sam Burnett, Joe Prothro, Corbin Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, and Tripp Haynie.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Donny Underwood, Charles Herndon, Neil Hollingsworth, Roy Wilbanks, Dr. Randy Cain, Jimmy Walters, Larry Budreau, Ed Sullivan and Ron Simmons.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 1414 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.