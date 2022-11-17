WATERLOO — William (Bill) Odell Turner of Waterloo, South Carolina, died on November 15, 2022 at the age of 85.
Born on November 13, 1937 in Gowensville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Odell and Mattie Turner. Upon graduating from Fairforest High School in 1955, Bill served his country in the Air Force, both stateside and abroad, for four years. He later joined Southern Bell, which he affectionately called "the phone company," and provided twenty-nine years of strong and steadfast service until retiring in 1991. Bill served as Sunday School teacher, coach, and in other capacities in his sons' activities, and he also served as a Deacon and in other roles in the churches he attended.
Upon retiring, Bill traveled extensively with his wife Dot, visiting all fifty states and more than forty countries. Each Fall, Bill enjoyed watching and recording Clemson football games, and throughout the year he enjoyed watching and re-watching his impressive collection of those recordings.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 52 years (Dot), a sister (Earline), and four brothers (Paul, Carol, Jesse Talmage, and Clyde). He is survived by: his sons Patrick (Jennifer) of Atlanta, Georgia and Mark (Laura) of Clemmons, North Carolina; a sister (Marceil); and five grandchildren (Will, Reid, Drew, Rachel, and Sarah).
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at First Baptist Church, Cross Hill, South Carolina. A brief graveside service will follow.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 12-1 Saturday afternoon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: the American Lung Association; New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 US-221, Laurens, South Carolina 29360; or First Baptist Church Cross Hill, 761 N Main Street, Cross Hill, South Carolina, 29332.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Turner family with arrangements.