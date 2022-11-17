WATERLOO — William (Bill) Odell Turner of Waterloo, South Carolina, died on November 15, 2022 at the age of 85.

Born on November 13, 1937 in Gowensville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Odell and Mattie Turner. Upon graduating from Fairforest High School in 1955, Bill served his country in the Air Force, both stateside and abroad, for four years. He later joined Southern Bell, which he affectionately called "the phone company," and provided twenty-nine years of strong and steadfast service until retiring in 1991. Bill served as Sunday School teacher, coach, and in other capacities in his sons' activities, and he also served as a Deacon and in other roles in the churches he attended.

Tags