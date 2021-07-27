William "Bill" Randolph McCord, 67, resident of 143 Brookside Drive, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late William Franklin McCord and Pollie Morris McCord.
Bill was a self- employed handyman, having done numerous different jobs for family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife Linda Fry McCord of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Jennifer McCord of the home and Selina Scott of Abbeville, SC; a son Tim McCord of Greenwood, SC; a sister Martha Ivester of Abbeville, SC and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother George McCord.
A celebration of Bill's life will be conducted Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Willie McCurry officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Bill may be made to a charity of one's choice.
