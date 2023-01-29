OBIT FLAG

William Edward "Bill" LaCoste, 82, resident of Lodge Drive, husband of Miriam Patricia Riley LaCoste, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born April 9, 1940, in Bishopville, SC, he was the son of the late Ruby Mae Mozingo and William Theodore LaCoste. He was a 1958 graduate of Bishopville High School and a 1962 graduate of Elon University, where he was a middle linebacker and center on the Elon Phoenix football team as well as a member of Sigma Phi Beta Fraternity.