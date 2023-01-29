William Edward "Bill" LaCoste, 82, resident of Lodge Drive, husband of Miriam Patricia Riley LaCoste, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born April 9, 1940, in Bishopville, SC, he was the son of the late Ruby Mae Mozingo and William Theodore LaCoste. He was a 1958 graduate of Bishopville High School and a 1962 graduate of Elon University, where he was a middle linebacker and center on the Elon Phoenix football team as well as a member of Sigma Phi Beta Fraternity.
After graduation, he was a consistent and generous contributor and member of the Elon Society, the Order of the Oak, the Fightin' Christians Club, the National Alumni Executive Board, and a participant in the Investing in Excellence Campaign. In 1997, he received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award for demonstrating meritorious service and loyalty to Elon University.
He was in the Army National Guard and was owner and operator of Tri-County Fertilizer and Specialty Company in Honea Path. Bill was an avid golfer, gardener, coached several youth sports teams, a football enthusiast, enjoyed taking his beloved pups on golf cart rides, and most important, a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was an active member and volunteer at St. Mark United Methodist Church and member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Patricia Lauren LaCoste Bingham, of Dunwoody, GA; two sons, William Edward LaCoste Jr. "Benji" of Greenville and John Reynolds LaCoste and wife, Kurstin, of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Riley Patricia Bingham and Claire Lauren Bingham, both of Dunwoody, GA; two nephews, George and Warren Reynolds; three nieces, Daphne Hernandez, Sonya Woodmansee, and Deana Wallace; and 17 special great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Miriam Page LaCoste; a sister, Flora Mae LaCoste Reynolds; a brother, James Miller LaCoste; and a nephew, David LaCoste Reynolds.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Burton, Ken Fish, Lang Foster, Ronnie Polatty, James Poore, George Reynolds, Warren Reynolds, Hugh Richardson, Homer Sears, Cecil Talley and John Welborn. Honorary pallbearers will be Elon football players and members of the Tri-County Fertilizer family.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. Bill Bouknight officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Elon University, 100 Campus Drive Elon, NC 27244.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their compassionate care.