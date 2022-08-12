William "Bill" Carr Blackburn, Jr., 84, resident of 1001 N. Main St. husband of Rachael Manley Blackburn passed away Thursday Aug. 11, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC with his loving family by his side.
Born in Chesterfield, SC he was a son of the late William Carr Blackburn, Sr. and Hazelene Staton Blackburn.
Bill was retired owner and operator of Blackburn Roofing Company. He was active in his community and was a charter member of the Abbeville Rotary Club. He served as a Past President and was also a Paul Harris Fellow. The Abbeville Rotary Club made him and Honorary Lifetime Member in 1994. He was a member of the SCCCA Association and a Round Dance Cuer and Instructor. He was also a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 44 years Rachael Manley Blackburn of the home; two sons Steve Sutherland (Jenny) of Abbeville, SC and Mike Blackburn of Spartanburg, SC; a sister Nancy Evans of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren Shana (Bobby), Jessica (Kirby), Madison, Sydney (Stephen) and Davis; seven great-grandchildren Evan, Maisie, Tristan, Reynolds, Oliver, Magnolia and Ayla.
He was preceded in death by two sons Scott M. Sutherland and Shannon M. Sutherland and three sisters.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be conducted Sunday Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM in Grace United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jason Wilson and M.J. Shoemaker officiating. The family is at the home 1001 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Bill may be made to Grace UMC, 145 Grace Drive Abbeville, SC 29620.
