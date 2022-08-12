William "Bill" Carr Blackburn, Jr., 84, resident of 1001 N. Main St. husband of Rachael Manley Blackburn passed away Thursday Aug. 11, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC with his loving family by his side.

Born in Chesterfield, SC he was a son of the late William Carr Blackburn, Sr. and Hazelene Staton Blackburn.