William Brabham Worthington, 86, resident of NHC Greenwood, widower of Elaine Hope Worthington, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Edgar Allen Worthington and Goldie Brabham Worthington. He was a graduate of the "Old Greenwood High" and was a lifetime member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. William worked for Greenwood Mills, first at the Mathews Plant, then the Ninety Six Plant, and retiring from the Durst Plant, with a combination of forty three years of service. In his younger years he loved to hunt and tend to his garden.

Tags