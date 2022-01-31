William Atkinson

LONG ISLAND, NY — William Atkinson, age 75, died at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in New York. He was the son of the late William Atkinson, Sr. and the late Hannah R. Atkinson Aiken. He was a graduate of J. S. Wright High School.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at noon at Harbinson Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Public viewing will be Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.

