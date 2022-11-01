William Anthony Evans, 79, known by all as Tony Evans, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Greenwood after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Tony was the fourth of six children, and the only son of the late Clarence and Nellie Evans.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria and sons, Dennis Anthony and his wife, Mardina, their daughters Langley and Ashlynn; Shane Anthony and his wife, Evie, their children Emmett, Max, Rosie and Ella Bess. Tony considered his sons his greatest accomplishment in life and was so proud of his six grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Robbie Hill, of Whitmire; many nieces and nephews on both sides of his marriage as well as a brother-in-law, Robert Jones (Rosemary) and a brother-in-law, Gerald Moss (Loretta).