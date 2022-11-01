William Anthony Evans, 79, known by all as Tony Evans, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Greenwood after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Tony was the fourth of six children, and the only son of the late Clarence and Nellie Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria and sons, Dennis Anthony and his wife, Mardina, their daughters Langley and Ashlynn; Shane Anthony and his wife, Evie, their children Emmett, Max, Rosie and Ella Bess. Tony considered his sons his greatest accomplishment in life and was so proud of his six grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Robbie Hill, of Whitmire; many nieces and nephews on both sides of his marriage as well as a brother-in-law, Robert Jones (Rosemary) and a brother-in-law, Gerald Moss (Loretta).
Tony was predeceased by four sisters, Nianne Bunch, Brenda Boyd, Sandra Goins, and Derema Rankin. These six siblings loved to share stories of growing up during the 50's and 60's and the great fun they had being part of a working household.
Over his lifetime Tony's passion was working to provide for his family. He spent his entire career at Chemstrand/Monsanto/Solutia. For a few years, he was an avid deer hunter. But then he discovered golf which became his favorite sport/hobby for many years. He loved his days of rangering at The Links of Stony Point and playing every Monday and Wednesday with other rangers. He loved South Main Baptist Church and took great pleasure in greeting in the parking lot on Sunday mornings with his parking lot mentor, Mary Bontreager.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at South Main Baptist Church, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
Burial will follow at Whitmire Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6:00 -7:30 Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
