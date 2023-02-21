ABBEVILLE — William Allen Greer, 78, of Abbeville, husband of Kathy Hall Greer, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Anderson, SC, to the late John Abner Greer and Clarice Darby Greer.
A graduate of Honea Path High School, Allen honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. His duty assignment was with the Security Police. Allen retired as a conductor with the CSX railroad after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church.
Allen is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy; three sons, Brad Dixon (Cassie) of Calhoun Falls, William Tyler Greer (Victoria) of Columbia and Jonathan Casey Greer (Katie) of Abbeville; and three grandchildren, Maily Ngo, Nora Dixon and Mya Dixon.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of HomeBridge Hospice for the excellent care given to Allen.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Abbeville First Baptist with military honors. A private burial will be held in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Allen, may be sent to HomeBridge Hospice, 763 Highway 28 Bypass, Suite 16, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Abbeville First Baptist Church, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.