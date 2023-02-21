William Allen Greer

ABBEVILLE — William Allen Greer, 78, of Abbeville, husband of Kathy Hall Greer, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Anderson, SC, to the late John Abner Greer and Clarice Darby Greer.

A graduate of Honea Path High School, Allen honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. His duty assignment was with the Security Police. Allen retired as a conductor with the CSX railroad after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church.