Willene Butler McGee Burton
Bertie Willene Butler McGee Burton went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Born on September 26, 1928 in Saluda, she was the daughter of John Bluford (JB) Butler and Carrie Elma Havird Butler. She was a 1946 graduate of Greenwood High School. She worked the majority of her career at Belk with an award for over 30 years of service.
Willene married the love of her life, Cleveland Hoyt McGee in 1948. They had a long, wonderful marriage and were active members of their church and the Woodfields Community until his death in 1997. She married her second husband in 2004, Pastor Wade T. Burton and they enjoyed life together until his death in 2021.
Willene was also preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Hoyt McGee, a sister Lois Cockrell, and step-daughter, Jean McGee Richey.
Survivors include sisters Jessie Ruth Harrison of Greenwood and Evelyn Brodie of Aiken; children John Cleveland McGee (Susan) of Oveido,FL , Elaine McGee Lester (Wayne) of Greenwood, and step-daughter Sharon Burton DePalma of Surfside. Surviving grandchildren: Lisa Owings Park (Leonard), Brian Lester (Kristen), Jennifer Lester Wood, Elizabeth Jennings (Jason), and Stephen, Cleveland, and Wesley McGee, her great-grandchildren include Noah Park, Lauren Fournier (Bryan), Owen, Anah, Asher, Nathan, and Zoe Wood, Molley and Bret Jennings and Carson Lester; and great-great grandson Grant Fournier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other precious family members and friends.
Willene loved the Lord Jesus Christ and demonstrated His love in all that she did. She immensely enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Woodfields Baptist Church and spent many years serving the church in various positions. Her devotion to her church included being president of WMU, teaching Sunday School classes, and hosting Bible studies in her home. Willene’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild and extended family were her greatest joy in her old age. She faithfully prayed for family, friends, and neighbors every day.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 10-11 Saturday morning.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jon Hyatt officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Mrs. Burton family with arrangements.