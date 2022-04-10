James-Henry Willard Emily (July 7, 1986 - April 7, 2022) was known affectionately as Will. He was a proud member of the Ahtna Native Corporation of Alaska due to his lineage and a graduate of Greenwood High School. He honed his skills as a home improvement craftsman working with his father since he was old enough to sling a hammer.
As a child he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and participated in Believer's baptism. He loved his family whole heartedly, and his quick wit and bright smile helped him make friends quickly. He never met a stranger. He found peace with a fishing rod in his hand and a ball cap on his head, and he would spend hours by a firepit sharing life with anyone who needed a friend and a laugh. He loved experimenting in the kitchen, and he intentionally learned to bake homemade bread with his Grandma Jack.
He is survived by his parents, Rob and Lisa, his brothers Robert and Matthew, and his children Dallas and Abi as well as his grandparents Bob and Eleanor Emily, aunts, uncles and cousins and his countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Esther Free, his grandfather Marcus Cason Willard, and his uncle Mark.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at North Side Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and donations made to an account that is being established at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union to benefit Will's children.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.