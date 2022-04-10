James-Henry Willard Emily (July 7, 1986 - April 7, 2022) was known affectionately as Will. He was a proud member of the Ahtna Native Corporation of Alaska due to his lineage and a graduate of Greenwood High School. He honed his skills as a home improvement craftsman working with his father since he was old enough to sling a hammer.

As a child he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and participated in Believer's baptism. He loved his family whole heartedly, and his quick wit and bright smile helped him make friends quickly. He never met a stranger. He found peace with a fishing rod in his hand and a ball cap on his head, and he would spend hours by a firepit sharing life with anyone who needed a friend and a laugh. He loved experimenting in the kitchen, and he intentionally learned to bake homemade bread with his Grandma Jack.

He is survived by his parents, Rob and Lisa, his brothers Robert and Matthew, and his children Dallas and Abi as well as his grandparents Bob and Eleanor Emily, aunts, uncles and cousins and his countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Esther Free, his grandfather Marcus Cason Willard, and his uncle Mark.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at North Side Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

It is requested that flowers be omitted and donations made to an account that is being established at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union to benefit Will's children.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.