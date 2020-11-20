ABBEVILLE — Wilhelmina Reid, 72, of 137 Rock House Circle, was born on February 20, 1948. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frances Johnson and Calhoun Reid. She answered the call and departed this earth on November 17, 2020. "Mema" or "BayBay", as she was affectionately known, was a member of St. Mary AME Church. She also was a proud graduate of J.S Wright High School. She was blessed with a son Derrick Voinsele Reid who she adored. Not only being a lovely and strong sister, mother, and grandmother, she sung on the church choir and also taught Sunday school to the kids of St. Mary and was the Christian Education Director of the church.To those who know her as "Mema" or "BayBay" still love her. She will be truly missed. Mema leaves to cherish precious memories and special moments, a loving son Derrick (Stacey) Reid; her only grandson Deshon Reid, all of Greenwood, South Carolina. She also leaves to mourn her passing, her brother John M. Reid; her aunt Chessie ("Tweet") Mae Oliver, both of Abbeville South Carolina; also, a very special nephew, Darius Jones from Pendleton, South Carolina, as well a host of other loving relatives and close friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents Frances Johnson and Calhoun Reid.
Graveside service will be noon Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Saint Mary AME Church, 812 Mars Bridge Road, Mt. Carmel, SC. Public viewing will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.