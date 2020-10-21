Mr. Wiley Carter, 73, resident of 116 Enterprise Court, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1947 in Greenwood County to the late George Washington Carter Sr. and Elizabeth Dorothy Hentz Carter.
He attended Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Promised Land. He attended school in the Promised Land Community and Brewer High School. At an early age, he moved to Philadelphia and then to New Jersey where he graduated from East Side High School, in Patterson, NJ. He served in the Vietnam War and later started working and retired from Ford Motors in New Jersey.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his son Keith Carter of Patterson NJ, one granddaughter, Tyler Carter, his brothers, Walter Carter of Greenwood and two sisters, Mary Carter Allen of Promised Land, and Inez Carter of Patterson, NJ, along with a host of many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, October 24,2020 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Promised Land. Pubic viewing will be from 1-6 pm Friday at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home. The family is at the home of a sister, Mary Allen, 408 Dixie Avenue, Bradley, SC. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at percivaltompkins@wctel.net
