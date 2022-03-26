CENTRAL CITY, Ky. — Wilburn Burdette Fox, age 88, of Central City, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 in the chapel of Westmorland Funeral Home in Marion, NC. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Randy Ouzts officiating.

