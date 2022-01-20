Mr. Wilbert Harris, 80, of 202 Little Mountain Road, husband of Catherine Harris, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2002, at his home. Born in Winnsboro, SC, he was the son of the late Lizzie Moore Harris and the late Arthur Harris. He was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Choir Member, Youth Mentor and Sunday School Educator. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Carrie Peterson, Henrietta Butler, and Betty Jean Williams; two brothers, JW Harris and Arthur Harris, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 57 years; three daughters, Olgethia Louden, Tangela Harris, Cathy Harris and a nephew, Antonio Williams reared in the home with the daughters; ten grandchildren, three of which were reared in the home, Nicholas (Tayana) Harris, David Harris and Erica (Bryan) Williams; and 20 great grandchildren; three sisters, Rosa Lee Dobbs, Juanita Harris and Elaine (Danny) Sharpe; one brother, Daniel (Liz) Harris; one brother-in-law, Darrell Christopher (Rosa) Alexander and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was educated at Piedmont Technical College in radio and television repairs. He worked at Parke-Davis for over thirty years and retired from Professional Related Products, of which he was a color formulator for artificial limbs with both companies. He was a police officer in the town of Ninety Six in the late 70's. He and his wife were owners and operators of several businesses in Greenwood County to include T-shirt shops, record stores, a recreational pool hall and music studios. He produced albums and CDs for several local groups of various genres of music under his production company, Showcase Productions. He also created the brand NUMA (Never Underestimate My Ability) Sportswear, Inc. since 2001.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church off Hwy. 246 in Ninety Six, SC. Public viewing will be Saturday, January 22, from 2:30-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will be at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.
