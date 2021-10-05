CHAPPELLS — Wilbert Donald Horne, 78, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Saluda County and the son of the late Wilbert Ethridge Horne and Geneva Butler Horne Hancock and stepson of the late Ernest Hancock, he was husband to Cathy Grice Horne. He was a retired business owner of Horne's Convenience Store and a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Grice Horne of Chappells, three sons, Darren Horne (Doris) of Saluda, Devin Horne (Crystal Morgan) of Saluda and Charles Black (Tara) of Lexington, two daughters, Donna Bowles of Waterloo and Holly Backman (Morgan Jones) of Lexington, two sisters, Charlene Starbes and Ann Coker, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Horne is preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard Horne and Donald Hancock.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Road, Saluda, SC 29138.