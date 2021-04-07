Whitt Carroll
DARLINGTON — Graveside services for Mr. Whitt Carroll will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Faith Memorial Gardens on Rogers Road between Highway 340 and Ebenezer Road, Darlington, South Carolina, 29532. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Survivors include two sons, Cleveland (Wanda) Spencer and William Stuart (Karen) Carroll; a half brother, Henry (Joyce) Carroll; two half sisters, Margaret (Marvin) Bolden and Mary Anderson; six grandchildren, JT (Sonya) Carroll, Kila (Chris) Rumph, William “Stu” Carroll, Edward Zayas, Jr., Brandy C. Zayas, and Elijah Whitt Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends.