Wesley Gene Lusk, 66, resident of 214 Suburban Dr., Greenwood, husband of Donna Flowers Lusk, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born August 26, 1956 in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Carl, and Betty Ledwell Lusk. Wesley attended Erwin High School in Asheville and retired as an over the road truck driver.

