Wesley Gene Lusk, 66, resident of 214 Suburban Dr., Greenwood, husband of Donna Flowers Lusk, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born August 26, 1956 in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Carl, and Betty Ledwell Lusk. Wesley attended Erwin High School in Asheville and retired as an over the road truck driver.
A member of the National Rifle Association, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved model planes.
In addition to his wife of 26 years, he is survived by daughters, Tara Smith of Candler, NC, Melanie Dalrymple (Ray) of Greenwood, and Brittany Lusk of the home; a son, Tim Smith of the home; two brothers, Wayne Lusk (Ellen) and David Lusk, all of Leicester, NC; a sister, Linda Reeves (Joe) of Leicester, NC; nine grandchildren, including Jonathan Smith who was raised in the home as a son; and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Tiffany Burgess and a brother, Jeff Lusk.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
Honorary escorts will be Roger Teague, Randy Hancock, Lonnie Sherlin, Phil Wood, Kim Wood and George McDermott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
