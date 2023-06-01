Wendell Thomas Wanda Rinker Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wendell Roberts Thomas, 64, resident of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Business Law Most read stories Calhoun Falls woman, 23, dies in single-auto wreck SCHSL releases sanctions on Ware Shoals Padma Lakshmi reveals her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ambition Reports of groping at Jeff May Complex land man in custody Greenwood couple facing charges after report of child abuse Nevins to participate in scholarship competition O'Dell Corporation donates school supplies Lander University presents Staff Excellence Awards Prince named Lander Distinguished Professor of the Year Greenwood seniors chosen for Palmetto Boys State Countybank Foundation supports Greenwood Genetic Center families NSDAR and MAVA adorned the graves of veterans Mays United Methodist Church receives funding from GCCF