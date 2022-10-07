Wendell L. Hall

NINETY SIX — Wendell L. Hall, 88, formerly of Harbor Heights, Ninety Six, husband of Barbara Timmerman Hall, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Pearl at Five Forks in Simpsonville.

Born in Georgia, he was a son of the late Eddie Eloyd and Sudie Frazier Hall. Wendell served in the US Army as a military policeman and was a professional baseball player from 1952-1961. His position was catcher and he played for the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Cardinals and the L.A. Dodgers. He also was a realtor for Century 21.