NINETY SIX — Wendell L. Hall, 88, formerly of Harbor Heights, Ninety Six, husband of Barbara Timmerman Hall, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Pearl at Five Forks in Simpsonville.
Born in Georgia, he was a son of the late Eddie Eloyd and Sudie Frazier Hall. Wendell served in the US Army as a military policeman and was a professional baseball player from 1952-1961. His position was catcher and he played for the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Cardinals and the L.A. Dodgers. He also was a realtor for Century 21.
Wendell was a Mason and a Shriner. He served as a hospital guide for many years at the Shriner's Hospital. He was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife and his brother, Kenneth E. Hall (Linda) of Simpsonville; a niece, Keelie Hall; two nephews, Travis Hall and Chris Hall; a great nephew, Travin Jackson; and two great nieces Madison Hall and Brooke Jackson.
Wendell was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Monique Hall.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 or to First Baptist Church, PO Box 85, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
