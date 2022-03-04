Weldon Mack Reed

Weldon Mack Reed, 79, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hospice House.

Born in Stevens County, GA, he was a son of the late William Mack and Wilma Ola Benfield Reed. Weldon was a 1963 graduate of Ninety Six High School and retired from Monsanto after more than 30 years of service. He loved Nascar racing.

He is survived by his sisters, Flora Brown of Greenwood and Agnes Reed George of Yadkinville, NC; his brother, R. L. Reed of Greenwood; and nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

