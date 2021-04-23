Wayne Sears
HODGES — Wayne Sears, also known as “Wayne The Great”, 72, resident of Hodges, husband of Virginia Bell Sears, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home.
Born July 3, 1948, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Arthur and Sarah Noffz Sears. Wayne was the owner of Sears Drywall.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Kimberly Sears (Mark) Phillips of Hodges, Sonya Sears (Adrian) Cockrell of Saluda and Nicole Sears (Michael) Calhoun of Hodges; three sisters, Nancy S. Garron of Hodges, Gail Smith of Waterloo and Barbara Jean Vickery of Anderson; eight grandchildren, Brittany Kelly, Brandon Kelly, Megan Cockrell, Cody Moore, Tyler Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Nora Layne Calhoun and Olanna Calhoun; and two great-grandchildren, Karlie Kelly and Alice Creswell.
Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Sears and Ray Sears, and one granddaughter, Breanna Kelly.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sears’ family.