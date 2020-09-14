Robert Wayne Poore, 77, of 133 Shearbrook Drive, husband of Dorothy Alice Harbison Poore, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Robert Calvin and Virgie Bell Gibson Poore. Wayne was employed by Duke Energy as a lineman, supervisor and retiring as a field engineer after 34 years. He was also a master electrician and the owner of Poore Electric. He served in the SC National Guard and was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Wayne loved his family and especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren. He loved hosting gatherings with family and friends - his famous quote was always "the more, the merrier". His hobbies included fishing and antique cars.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Dot, of the home; two sons, Wayne Gregory "Greg" Poore (Laura Beth) and Travis Kyle Poore (Brandy), both of Greenwood; his sister, Ann McMahan (Brad) of Atlanta, GA; his brothers, William Poore (Susan) and James Poore (Mary Alice), both of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Robert James "R.J." Poore, Caden Poore and Cami Poore.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Luke Mims officiating. Burial will follow in Tranquil United Methodist Church Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Wayne's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required to be worn to enter the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family is at the home.