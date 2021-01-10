CALHOUN FALLS — Wayne O. 'Killer' Pless, 64, of Calhoun Falls, SC, husband of Pat Beauford, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Franklin County, GA to the late Norman C. and Jessie Taylor Pless.
Wayne attended Tri County Tech and graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. His most notable employment was working at the Varsity in Atlanta. Wayne served with the Ware Shoals Police Department, Calhoun Falls Police Department and retired as a Deputy from the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office. Instrumental in developing the Calhoun Falls town wide clean-up and starting the Big Foot Antique Car Show, he was a dedicated servant to Calhoun Falls. Wayne currently served as a Calhoun Falls City Councilman and proudly supported the Calhoun Falls Fire Department. An avid Georgia Bulldog fan, for many years, he enjoyed wrestling and small engine repair. Wayne was a member of the Solid Rock Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann Sutherland Pless, six sisters, Lois Phillips, Frances 'Ollie' Harris, Betty Jo Smith, Bonnie Rodriquez, Shirley Hill and Linda Smoak; two brothers, James and Jerry Pless.
Wayne is survived by his companion and best friend Pat of 12 years of the home; a daughter, Wendy Pless of Abbeville; Pat's daughter, Tasha Bryant (Scott) of Ware Shoals; two sons, Russ Hilley (Tracey) of Abbeville and Darrell Hilley (Linda) of Sandy Springs; his beloved pet and main sidekick, Louie; two brothers, Grady Pless (Kate) of Elberton and Ronnie Pless of Calhoun Falls; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel from 10:00AM -4:00PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends 12:00PM - 1:30PM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Ellis officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are, Chris Pless, Quentin Hilley, KC Waldrop, Vance Ashley, Stevie Willoughby, Russell Hilley and Trent Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Calhoun Falls Fire Department. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Please follow all currently recommended CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask are required.
The family is at the home on Bamberg Street in Calhoun Falls.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Wayne, may be sent to the Calhoun Falls Fire Department, 401 Washington Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
