WATERLOO — Wayne Hamlet Daniel of Waterloo, SC, husband of Julia Johnson Daniel, died at his home July 8, 2021. He was born August 24, 1938, a son of the late Alvin Vance Daniel, Sr., and Grace Selena Smith Daniel.
Wayne served in the US Army Reserves, worked for Liberty Life Insurance Company, and retired from Monsanto in Greenwood, SC.
Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter, Meredith Daniel of Mountville, SC; his stepdaughter, Stacy Sims Kight of Socastee, SC; his stepson, Curtis Sims of Waterloo, SC; his brothers, Elbert Daniel of Laurens, SC, and James Daniel of Columbia, SC; his sisters, Nora Tindall of Spartanburg, SC, Ann McMains of Charlotte, NC, and Faye Chaplin of Pawleys Island, SC; his half-sister, Marion Barbare of Greenville, SC; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three half-brothers and five half-sisters.
No services are planned at this time. In Wayne's memory, call or visit with a friend; share a story, a kind word, and a laugh.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
