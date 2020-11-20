Carl Wayne Calloway, 71, of Abbeville, husband of Effie Brown Calloway, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Cobb County, GA, he was a son of the late Irvin Eugene Callaway and Mary Frances Wood Callaway. Wayne retired from CSX where he was a conductor and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children: Lisa Wiley (Craig) of Greenwood, Christi Norton (Buster) of Abbeville and Wendy Phillips (Jeff) of Ninety Six; stepdaughters, Allison McAlister and Chrystal Voiselle, both of Greenwood; sisters, Janice Miner (Barry) of Greenwood and Gladys Oates (Jack) of Honea Path; a brother, Swayne Callaway (Kathy) of Greenwood; nine grandchildren: Thomas Wiley (Lauren), Lydia Collins (Joseph), Taylor Clamp (Kelby), Matthew Norton, Taylor Morris (Austin), Leigha Voiselle, Ashley McAlister, Drew Phillips and Kaylee Phillips; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Evans officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Wayne's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.