Wayne Brown

Wayne Edward Brown, 82, of Woodlawn Road, widower of Willie Mae Greer Brown, died Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Born in Barnardsville, NC, he was a son of the late John Otis and Betty Jones Brown. Wayne served in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from Schlumberger. He attended Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are two sons, John Brown of Greenwood and Wayne Brown, Jr. of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Autumn Brown of Greenwood; a sister, Rosalee Arrowood of Greenwood; a stepbrother, Mark Brown of Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.