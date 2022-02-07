Wayne A. Powell Sr.

Wayne Arnold Powell Sr., 79, husband of Patricia “Patsy” Wightman Powell, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.

Born in Bath, SC, he was a son of the late David Powell and Annie Ruth Turner Harlin. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lander University and attended the University of South Carolina. Wayne retired from Monsanto and served in the SC National Guard. He was a Mason and a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Wayne is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Chip Powell (Sharon) and Kevin Powell (Debbie), both of Hodges, Tim Powell of Ft. Mill and Anthony Powell of Greenwood; a grandson raised in the home, Ryan Powell, of Hodges; five other grandchildren, Zac Powell (Mandy), Wes Powell (Angel), Samantha Turnage (Richard), Nick Powell (Kaylie) and Bri Powell; fifteen great grandchildren; his brother, Marvin Powell (Ann) of Batesburg and brother-in-law, Tom Newell of Red Bank.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Newell.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davita or Agape Hospice.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

