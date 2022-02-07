Wayne A. Powell Sr.

Wayne Arnold Powell Sr., 79, husband of Patricia “Patsy” Wightman Powell, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.
Born in Bath, SC, he was a son of the late David Powell and Annie Ruth Turner Harlin. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lander University and attended the University of South Carolina. Wayne retired from Monsanto and served in the SC National Guard. He was a Mason and a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Chip Powell (Sharon) and Kevin Powell (Debbie), both of Hodges, Tim Powell of Ft. Mill and Anthony Powell of Greenwood; a grandson raised in the home, Ryan Powell, of Hodges; five other grandchildren, Zac Powell (Mandy), Wes Powell (Angel), Samantha Turnage (Richard), Nick Powell (Kaylie) and Bri Powell; fifteen great grandchildren; his brother, Marvin Powell (Ann) of Batesburg and brother-in-law, Tom Newell of Red Bank.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Newell.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davita or Agape Hospice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.