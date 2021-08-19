PLUM BRANCH — Waymon Berttran 'Bert' Storey, Jr., 87, of Plum Branch, SC, husband of 67 years of the late Mary Allene 'Marylene' Wells Storey, died Monday, August 16, 2021, in the Oconee State Park, SC. He was born in Calhoun Falls, SC, on April 2, 1934 to the late Waymon Berttran 'Ted' Storey, Sr. and Georgia Lillian McGrath Storey.
Mr. Storey attended Calhoun Falls schools and McCormick High School, Class of 1953, where he was a regional stand-out in high school football. He attended Clemson College and graduated from Erskine College in 1960. Mr. Storey retired from the McCormick County Health Department after 30 years of dedicated service as a field technician. Prior to his employment with the Health Department, he was employed in the hardware department at J. B. White's Department Store on Broad Street in Augusta, GA, in the early 1960's. As a young man, Mr. Storey worked at the family business, McGrath Motor Company, in the body shop and driving the wrecker.
He retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard, Co A 122D Engr BN (CBT), with 32 years of honorable service. He spent 16 years as a CBT Engineer and 16 years as dining facility manager/Mess Sgt. Mr. Storey served as NCOIC from Co A while deployed to Hurricane Hugo (1st Rotation). Later, he was stationed in Ecuador, assisting with nation building as part of the 122D Engr BN in support of US SouthCom.
Mr. Storey treasured his family heritage and the contributions made to his community. The McGrath family was one of the founding members of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was instrumental in getting the original church moved from Greenwood, SC. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working on old cars, checking on his cows, restoring the rock walls and planting daffodils all around the Plum Branch area; as well as, being the occasional chauffeur for weddings in his 1940 Buick Limousine. He led the effort to organize the 125th Float Bridge Company reunion each year. Another favorite pastime of his was watching football, baseball and tennis. Of the Roman Catholic faith, he worshipped at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Plum Branch, SC.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Storey was preceded in death by his brothers, Derry Wayne Storey, Patrick McGrath Storey and Anthony 'Toney' McGrath Storey.
He is survived by his children, Karla Lee Storey, Col. Waymon Berttran 'Blake' Storey, III, RET (Beth) and Patrick Wells Storey, all of Plum Branch, SC; his grandchildren, E-4 Ellison Bedford 'Bert' Storey, currently stationed in Germany with the 173rd Airborne, Samantha Jo Storey of Plum Branch, SC, and Robert Lee Storey of Greenville, SC; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Jackson Storey of Plum Branch, SC and Katherine 'Kitty' Ballinger Storey of Due West, SC.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, in Plum Branch Cemetery, with Captain Joseph Douglas officiating
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Storey, may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Plum Branch, SC 29845
