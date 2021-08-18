PLUM BRANCH — Waymon Berttran 'Bert' Storey Jr., 87, of Plum Branch, SC, husband of the late Mary Allene 'Marylene' Wells Storey, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the Oconee State Park.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, in Plum Branch Cemetery, with Captain Joseph Douglas officiating.
