MCCORMICK — Watassie K. Searles, 29, of McCormick, was called to glory on April 30, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1992 to Shirley Searles and Kenneth Patterson. She graduated from McCormick High School in 2010, Allen University in 2014 and Strayer University in 2018. She leaves behind a host of family members, friends and other love ones who will cherish her memories.

The Homegoing Celebration will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the McCormick Education Complex Gym in McCormick.

Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick,

Tags