NINETY SIX — Warren Russell "Turtle" Wise, 40, of 318-A Eddy Road, Ninety Six, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home.

Born in Fulton County, GA, he was the son of the late Randy Wise and Judy Ann Allen Norton. Warren graduated from Piedmont Technical College with an HVAC certificate and was employed with Enviva as a machine operator. He loved Clemson football, cooking, grilling, and fishing.

Tags