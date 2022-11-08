GRAY COURT — Mr. Warren Henry Tate, Jr., 74, of Gray Court, SC, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Martha H. Cleveland Tate of the home; daughters, Jackie T. Campbell and Tammie Tate both of Greenville, SC, Tammy (Darious) Robinson of Columbia, SC; sons, Warren F. Tate and Marcael (Mena) Tate of both of Greenville, SC, Jerome (Tarus) Tate of Fountain Inn, Gregory (Micca) Tate of Simpsonville, SC; sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Tucker and Sarah Tate both of Greenwood, SC, Mary (Caper) Butler of Wareshoals, SC, Irene Bryant of Calhoun Falls, SC; brothers, William (Eunice) Tate of Abbeville, SC, James (Brenda) Tate of Greenwood, SC, Sam (Lucille) Tate of Wareshoals, SC, John Tate of Columbia, SC; one sister-in-law, Betty Tate of Wareshoals, SC; and a host of relatives. He was preceded in death by parents, Warren H. Tate, Sr. and Leola Wright Tate; one sister, Jane Ford; and two brothers, David Tate and Willie Earl Tate.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home. Public viewing Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome