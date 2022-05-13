Wanda Ruth Dailey was born on September 2, 1930 and died on May 11, 2022 at the age of 91. She enjoyed playing various games, working in her flower gardens, and had a uncanny knack for making things grow. Wanda retired from Greenville Hospital System after 15 years. After retirement, she and her husband, James, traveled to the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama, and Alaska. Wanda was a resident of Greenville for 47 years and a longtime member of Augusta Road Church of Christ. She later moved to Greenwood where, for the past three years, she attended Greenwood Church of Christ.

Wanda is survived by two daughters; Sharon Phillips (Lana), and Peggy Jones (David); son, David Dailey (Brenda); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A Cryptside service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Childrens Way, Duncan, SC 29334. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Wanda Ruth Dailey

