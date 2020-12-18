Wanda L. Carr, died at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont on December 16, 2020, at the age of 55.
She was a strong, kind, and loving person who possessed the rare ability to slow down and notice the beautiful things around her. She helped those she cared about to notice them as well. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, morning coffee with good conversation, and being near the water - especially the ocean. Wanda will be remembered for her selfless and forgiving spirit.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Kelly (Shawn Burnett) of Greenwood; a son, Justin Smith of Due West; sisters, Tammie Butler (Hugh Butler) of Greenwood and Angel Carina Smith of Ninety Six; brothers Walter "Sonny" Howard Smith, III (Shelley) of Greenwood and Lewis Wood of Calhoun Falls; a niece, a great-niece, and three nephews; and many special loved ones, including Jan Outz, Tami Richey, (Mama) Linda Bush Banks, Rena Montgomery, Peggy Galphin, Veronika Wilikinson and family, Donna Johns, Cherie Hitesman Valter and sons, and Damion Malachi. She is also survived by her beloved pets Macie Grais, and Patty, who brought her much joy.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Walter Howard Smith, Jr. and Mary Linda (Mabrey) Smith.
The family will be sharing in a private time of remembering and invite all who would like to share memories and condolences to do so at whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions to assist the family may be made to Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College St, Newberry, SC 29108.