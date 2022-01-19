WARE SHOALS — Wanda Jo Elledge, 50, of Walnut Street, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph David Elledge and Velma Dutton Elledge. She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School.

Surviving are her mother of the home, her step-father, James Sexton of the home, a sister, Joyce Elaine Wilson, of Anderson, and a step-brother, Joseph Anthony Elledge, of Honea Path.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Parker White Funeral Home Chapel in Ware Shoals, with Rev. Anthony Irby officiating. Burial will follow in Ware Shoals Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at Parker White Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com

