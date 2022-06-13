ABBEVILLE — Wanda Jane Branyon King, 84, of Abbeville, wife of the late David T. King, Sr., died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Due West to the late Jefferson Davis Branyon and Martha Louise Ware Branyon.

Wanda, a 1955 graduate of Abbeville High School, retired from Flexible Tubing with over 40 years of service. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed sewing clothes for her family. Wanda was happy spending time with her family and friends, shopping and going out to eat. She was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Tommy King, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Darilyn King Ricketts and Tommy Ricketts; brother, Bob Branyon; two sisters, Betty Rose Entrekin and Maye B. Haddon.

Wanda is survived by two daughters, Terry King Hughes and Angie King (Randy Smith); three grandchildren, Thad Ricketts (April) and Dustan Ricketts (Katie), all of Abbeville and Jessica Dipner DVM (Neil) of Prosperity; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Faye B. Hannah (Emmett) of Hodges; and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. John Todd and Rev. John Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Wanda, may be sent to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, c/o Charles Stone, 2171 Hwy 72 W, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

