Wanda Deal Yarbrough, 72, wife of Darryl A. Yarbrough, resident of Ryders Cup, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 surrounded by family in Greenwood, SC.
A beloved wife, mother, and friend, Wanda was born April 22, 1948, in Thomaston, GA. She was the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Huckaby Deal. She was a registered X-Ray Technician and retired from WellStar Medical Group in Marietta, GA, after 30 years in the medical field. She was especially proud of her role as Office Manager at Marietta Internal Medicine. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed spending time in her craft room sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She could always be found reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and loving on her grandchildren and animals, Woody and Tater.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years, a son, Nick Yarbrough and wife Renee Yarbrough of Greenwood; a daughter, Rebecca Yarbrough Karner and husband Daniel Karner of Denver, NC; a sister, Linda Allnutt of Thomaston, GA; seven grandchildren, Kaily Harris of North Augusta, Ashley, Davis, and Seth Yarbrough all of Greenwood, Skye Karner of Denver, NC, Alexys and Jayme Karner of Leesburg, FL; one great-granddaughter, Sophie Foreman of Leesburg FL; a niece, Lisa Clark of Okeechobee, FL; and a nephew, Randy Spoon of Thomaston, GA.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother David Simmons officiating, with burial to follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Yarbrough family.