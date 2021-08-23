ABBEVILLE — Walter 'Wally' Pierson, 57, of Abbeville, husband of Melissa Boren Pierson, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Camden, New Jersey to Dorothea Arbour Pierson and the late Walter Bruce Pierson.
A 1981 graduate of Edgewood Regional High School in New Jersey, Wally obtained his certified mechanics degree. Associated with Mixed Nutz Racing, he was a race car driver known as the 'one arm bandit'.
Wally is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melissa, of the home; his mother, Dorothea, of Abbeville; two brothers, Todd Pierson and Donald Pierson, both of Charleston; a sister, Nanci Leigh Moore (Barry) of New Jersey; three brothers-in-law, Billy Boren of Abbeville, Lee Dangerfield and Billy Joe Boren; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Creel and Joann Dangerfield; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce Dangerfield and Billy Boren, all of Summerville; and special close friends, his racing team members, Billy Boren and Jim Erwin.
A celebration of Wally's life will be at noon Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel with Pastor Bruce Scott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be sent to Harris Funeral Home, PO Box 549, Abbeville, SC 29620 to be applied to Wally's funeral expenses.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Pierson family.