Walter Patterson

Walter M. Patterson III, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC.

Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com.