HONEA PATH — Walter Palmore, age 92, passed away on September 17, 2021 at Rainey Hospice. The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, September 23 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday. Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com